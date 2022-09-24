London: Swiss legend Roger Federer retired from professional tennis after playing the Laver Cup 2022. In the last match, he faced defeat against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe of the United States in the doubles category alongside his biggest rival Rafael Nadal. After the match, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal got emotional and even cried for a while which melted the heart of people around the world including Virat Kohli.

Federer and Nadal or ‘Fedal’ of Team Europe lost to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe of Team World 6-4, 6(2)-7, 9-11 in front of a packed house on Friday. A lot of players and fans inside the stadium and around the world got emotional as they were seeing one of the great tennis players for the final time. Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli also posted a picture of both the legends to bid farewell to Roger Federer.

“Who thought rivals can feel like this towards each other. That’s the beauty of sport. This is the most beautiful sporting picture ever for me. When your companions cry for you, you know why you’ve been able to do with your god given talent.Nothing but respect for these 2,” tweeted Virat Kohli.

Former Indian tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi also reacted to the emotional picture of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. He wrote, “You won’t see this is any other sport EVER!! Another reason why their rivalry was the GOAT.”

The former World No. 1 looked sharp around the net and fired his seemingly effortless groundstrokes through the court throughout the two-hour, 16-minute clash, according to atptour.com. However, he was ultimately unable to earn his 1,382nd career win in singles and doubles, falling to the Team World pair of Sock and Tiafoe.