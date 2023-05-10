Virat Kohli Reacts Hilariously After Paparazzi Mistakenly Calls 'Anushka Sir' | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO
Virat and Anushka are mega stars, they tend to draw media whenever they are outside together. It happened again during the couple's outing at Juhu.
New Delhi: RCB's star batter is known for his charismatic play on the ground but he has made headlines countless times for his other traits as well. One such trait is his humour and it was visible when the modern-day great was out for dinner at a Juhu restaurant with his wife and Bollywood actress, Anushka Sharma.
As both, Virat and Anushka are mega stars, they tend to draw media whenever they are outside together. It happened again during the couple's outing at Juhu. The paparazzi stormed the scene to get a glimpse of the power couple and amidst that one of the paparazzi said "Kaptaan Ji, Anushka Sir"
Virat noticed it and couldn't hold his laughter back and replied to the man by saying "Virat ma'am bhi bolde ek baar"
Everyone at the scene including the couple just burst into laughter after Virat's punchline. The journalist said sorry but Virat laughed it off and gestured that it is ok before entering the restaurant.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at One8 Commune Restaurant in Juhu.
A guy by mistake says Anushka sir.
Virat - "speak Virat ma'am also". ? pic.twitter.com/Efi0N9suyL
Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 10, 2023
RCB Take On RR In Crucial Clash
Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will host Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday. The Royal clash will be crucial for both teams as the losing side only pushes their chances to reach playoffs extremely low.
RCB is coming off a loss against MI, pushing them to the number 7 spot in the points table. On the other hand, RR lost their previous game to SRH in a final ball thriller that took them out of the top four.
