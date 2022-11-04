Adelaide: Virat Kohli has been absolutely astonishing in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. He has scored three unbeaten half-centuries in four super 12 matches. Virat is also the highest scorer in the tournament yet with 220 runs. He even surpassed the Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene to become the highest run scorer in T20 World Cup history.

Virat has led the Men in Blue side from the front with his bat and his active performance on the field. He is always active whether it is batting or contributing during fielding. Virat’s presence always stands out from the rest. This is what impressed the Pakistani legends.

Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Malik were part of the A Sports panel and during a segment discussed how Virat Kohli stands out from the rest of the players. Wasim Akram talked about how Kohli didn’t get disheartened despite being dropped as captain but kept on performing.

Akram said “Instead of making a face, I got dropped as a captain and blah blah blah. I will just stand quietly at short fine-leg but he said no I got dropped as a captain, fine! I will play as a batter and also be the best fielder in the Indian side”

Waqar Younis added to this and said “In Pakistan, you go home after you are dropped from captaincy. I don’t remember any player (from Pakistan) who has got dropped from captaincy and is making heads turn as a player.”

Shoaib Malik has played against Virat Kohli on numerous occasions and talked about how his intensity separates him from the rest of the cricketers. He said “This is something we’ve got to learn from Virat Kohli. Here in Pakistan, if you’ve scored runs, then people roam around with their collars up. There’s no harm in doing that but always be a team man whether you have scored runs or not. His quality is that he plays the entire 40 overs with the same intensity. You will always see Kohli trying to help out the team in the field. It doesn’t matter whether he has scored a hundred or has been dismissed for a zero.”