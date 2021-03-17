Answering his critics in a stellar fashion who doubted his form after three ducks in five international innings – India captain Virat Kohli put on an exhibition of solid batting performance through his unbeaten knocks of 73 and 77 in the second and third T20 internationals against England in the ongoing five-match series. Courtesy his two back-to-back half-centuries, Kohli gained one slot and a massive 47 rating points to occupy the fifth spot in ICC T20I batsmen rankings.

Kohli also became the only batsman in the world to be in top-5 across all formats – Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

The 32-year-old holds the numero uno spot in the ICC ODI Batting rankings with 870 rating points. He is at the fifth position in the ICC Test Player rankings 814 points.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul remains the top-ranked Indian batsmen at the fourth spot in ICC T20I batsmen rankings despite three failures in the series so far. Rahul’s scores of – 1, 0, 0, doesn’t inspire confidence and the batsmen has played a combined of 14 balls across three innings. Shreyas Iyer is up 32 places to the 31st spot while Rishabh Pant gained 30 spots to be ranked 80th.

Among bowlers, all-rounder Washington Sundar is up two places to 11th while seamers Shardul Thakur (up 14 places to 27th) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (up seven places to 45th) have also gained.

Back-to-back fifties in the ongoing #INDvENG series have helped Virat Kohli reclaim the No.5 spot in the @MRFWorldwide ICC T20I Player Rankings 👀 Full list: https://t.co/iM96Oe6eu6 pic.twitter.com/JkxEyZGTLr ICC (@ICC) March 17, 2021

England’s Dawid Malan retains the No.1 rank among batsmen in T20Is while Jos Buttler has re-entered the top 20. Buttler’s match-winning 83 not out in the third match has helped him advance five places to 19th position, just two shy of his career-best 17th position attained in October 2018.

There were also some other fine performances in the series, between the top two sides, which England leads 2-1.

Jonny Bairstow, who chipped in with 40 runs and was associated in an unbroken 77-run stand with Buttler in the eight-wicket win on Tuesday, has moved up two slots to 14th position in the list led by his compatriot Dawid Malan.

Opener Jason Roy has advanced four slots to 24th with scores of 49 and 46 in the first two matches.

Fast bowlers Jofra Archer (up 43 places to 34th) and Mark Wood (up 59 places to 39th), as well as left-arm seam bowler Sam Curran (up 41 places to 74th) have gained in the weekly update for men.