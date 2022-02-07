New Delhi: With a lot of questions being raised on how Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma relationship will pan out, the answer is out for everyone to see. There is still a lot of mutual respect and trust in each other’s game, and even though Kohli has resigned from captaincy, he still has a leadership role in the team, as suggested by Rohit in the past.

The incident yesterday just vindicated that point made by Rohit after taking over the white-ball captaincy. Chahal was in the middle of a very good spell and during his second over, he got one to spin off the track and get the edge of West Indies batter Shamarh Brooks. Rohit was standing close in first slip was not sure and asked Rishabh Pant, who possibly had the best view or feel of the incident.

While Pant can be seen in the video, insisting Rohit not to take the DRS, Kohli came running in and had a different point of view of the whole incident.

“Rohit, the ball hit the bat and the bat hit the pad. 100 per cent I heard the sound. I felt this was out,” Kohli was heard saying.

The India captain went with Kohli’s suggestion and took the DRS. The replays suggested that the ball did indeed brush the bat before going to the keeper, forcing the on-field decision to be reversed. Brooks had to take the long walk back and Chahal picked up his third wicket, having just bowled a couple of overs in the match till then.

India went on to win the first ODI vs West Indies by 4 wickets with the second one scheduled to be played on the 9th February 2022.