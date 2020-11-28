Team India captain Virat Kohli responded to England football superstar Harry Kane wish to join Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League. Kohli, who is the captain of RCB from the past nine years, shared a good camaraderie with Kane. The Indian captain met Kane when he travelled to England last year during 2019 ICC World Cup.

Kane tweeted a video of his batting skills in tennis-ball cricket and tagged Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the India skipper joined in the fun by responding to it on Twitter.

“Got a match winning T20 knock in me I reckon. Face with tears of joy. Cricket bat and ball. Any places going for @RCBTweets in the @IPL next season @imVkohli??,” the English striker tweeted.

https://twitter.com/HKane/status/1332303250935197696

In the video, Kane was seen playing cricket in the gym with Joe Hart, Delle Ali and other Tottenham teammates. The English striker played some attacking shots, while he was castled by Joe Hart.

Kohli on Saturday responded, “Haha good skills mate. Maybe we can get you in as a counter attacking batsman.”

https://twitter.com/imVkohli/status/1332541650359308294

Kane’s video had also got a response from former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, who asked about the left-arm pacer whose bouncers Kane was evading.

While RCB also responded to Kane’s video and replied they are looking to reserve the No. 10 jersey for him.

“Jersey #10 will do, @Hkane?,” RCB asked him on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/RCBTweets/status/1332308477230780416

While Kohli’s Team India suffered a 66-run defeat against Australia in the first ODI of three-match series and will the second game on Sunday at Sydney Cricket Ground

After losing the first game, Kohli said there was enough time to prepare for the series and refused to give any excuses for the loss.

“Got enough time to prepare. Don’t think there can be any excuses. Probably the first long game we’ve played in a while, been playing T20 cricket. Probably that’s something that can have an effect,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.