Advertisement

Virat Kohli Reveals Embarrasing Yet Hilarious Moment On First Meeting With Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli Reveals Embarrasing Yet Hilarious Moment On First Meeting With Anushka Sharma

Kohli revealed that he was very nervous before meeting Anushka and also recalled an embarrassing yet hilarious moment

Updated: March 21, 2023 2:39 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is one of the hottest couple going around. The pair tied the knot in 2017 and were blessed with a baby girl in 2021. The high-profile celebrity couple enjoys a massive fan following. Virat Kohli, in a recent interview with AB De Villiers, shed light on his first meeting with Anushka Sharma. Virat revealed that he met Anushka during an ad shoot in Zimbabwe.

"I remember this was 2013, I was just named captain for the Zimbabwe tour. My manager came to me and told me that I was going to shoot with Anushka Sharma. As soon as I heard this, I was so nervous. Like how the hell am I gonna do this? I was really nervous," Kohli said on the podcast.

Kohli revealed that he was very nervous before meeting Anushka and also recalled an embarrassing yet hilarious moment.

"Out of nervousness, I didn't realise how tall she was. So the first thing I told her when I saw her heels was, 'Didn't you get anything higher to wear?' and she was like 'Excuse me?' It was so bad, I was so nervous. But then I figured out that she was a normal person and when we got talking I realized our background was so similar. From there on we became friends and then gradually we started dating, it didn't happen instantly," he added.

Meanwhile, Kohli will be hoping for a better show in the final ODI against Australia. The series is tied at 1-1 and the winner of the series will be decided in Chennai.

Also Read

More News ›
Virat Kohli Reveals Embarrasing Yet Hilarious Moment On First Meeting With Anushka Sharma
Shoaib Akhtar Wants Virat Kohli To Retire From T20Is | CHECK DEETS
Neither Rohit Sharma Nor David Warner: Parthiv Patel, Robin Uthapaa Pick RCB Legends As Openers Of All-Time IPL XI
IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI: Mitchell Starc's Fifer Steals Show As Australia Beat India By 10 Wickets
Danish Kaneria Issues Massive Starc Warning To Virat Kohli, Team India For WTC Final
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Virat Kohli Reveals Embarrasing Yet Hilarious Moment On First Meeting With Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli Reveals Embarrasing Yet Hilarious Moment On Firs...

Live score South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs WI 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Live score South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score an...

Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Up...

'Suryakumar Yadav As An Option For Shreyas Iyer': Ex-India Selector Suggests Ahead Of ODI World Cup

'Suryakumar Yadav As An Option For Shreyas Iyer': Ex-India S...

LIVE SCORE Netherlands vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI: NED On Top As ZIM Lose Early Wickets

LIVE SCORE Netherlands vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI: NED On Top As ZI...

Advertisement