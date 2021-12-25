Centurion: It is no secret that Virat Kohli loves to watch films, especially the ones made in Bollywood – for obvious reasons. On the eve of the much-awaited Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa at Centurion, Kohli took time out to watch the movie despite all the problems surrounding him. After watching the film, he hailed the work of the actors and reckoned the film was brilliantly made.

On Twitter, he wrote: “Couldn’t have relived the most iconic moment of Indian cricket history in a better manner. A fantastically made movie which immerses you in the events and the emotion of the world cup in 1983. Splendid performances as well.”

Kohli – who has been sacked as the ODI captain – would be leading the side in the red-ball format. Under pressure, Kohli would look to score big runs with the bat and silence his critics. He would also be a key member of the side as Rohit Sharma is missing.