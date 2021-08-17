London: It was a day to remember at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground for the Virat Kohli-led Indian side. The Indian team beat the hosts by 151 runs to script one of the most famous overseas wins on Monday during the 2nd Test. It was a team effort to the core, as everybody chipped in for the cause. At the start of the final day, it seemed England would win – when India lost Rishabh Pant early. But then the spirited effort by the team to turn things around and then win it was special.

After the win and taking a 1-0 lead, most Indian players took to Twitter and reacted.