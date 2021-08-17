<strong>London:</strong> It was a day to remember at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground for the Virat Kohli-led Indian side. The Indian team beat the hosts by 151 runs to script one of the most famous overseas wins on Monday during the 2nd Test. It was a team effort to the core, as everybody chipped in for the cause. At the start of the final day, it seemed England would win - when India lost Rishabh Pant early. But then the spirited effort by the team to turn things around and then win it was special. <p></p> <p></p>After the win and taking a 1-0 lead, most Indian players took to Twitter and reacted. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Every single one of us wanted this win, you could see it, you could feel it and watching it play out was incredible. <a href="https://t.co/cJJ6PpcHm5">pic.twitter.com/cJJ6PpcHm5</a></p> <p></p> Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRo45/status/1427361966478217221?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 16, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">When you work hard results show on the field. A proud moment for me personally to deliver with the bat for &#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3;. Loved my partnership with Bumrah&#x1f64c;&#x1f3fe; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamIndia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamIndia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mshami11?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mshami11</a> <a href="https://t.co/5c1zvZaUJb">pic.twitter.com/5c1zvZaUJb</a></p> <p></p> Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) <a href="https://twitter.com/MdShami11/status/1427356735405178882?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 16, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p>