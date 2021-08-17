London: It was a day to remember at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground for the Virat Kohli-led Indian side. The Indian team beat the hosts by 151 runs to script one of the most famous overseas wins on Monday during the 2nd Test. It was a team effort to the core, as everybody chipped in for the cause. At the start of the final day, it seemed England would win – when India lost Rishabh Pant early. But then the spirited effort by the team to turn things around and then win it was special.

After the win and taking a 1-0 lead, most Indian players took to Twitter and reacted.

Every single one of us wanted this win, you could see it, you could feel it and watching it play out was incredible. pic.twitter.com/cJJ6PpcHm5 Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 16, 2021