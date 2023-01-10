Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Might Not Play T20I For India Ever Again: Report

New Delhi: Former Indian captain Virat Kohli and current skipper Rohit Sharma, who are the top two run getters in T20 Internationals might not play in the shortest format for India again. They last played a T20I game for India in November when on November 10 they faced England in the second semifinal of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, which India lost by 10 wickets.

As per report in The Indian Express, both Virat and Rohit might not get picked for T20Is even though both have expressed their availability. Even though both the players are available, BCCI might ask and talk them into rethinking their future in the format. This matter is set to be discussed by the selection panel in the next few days when it meets to pick the squads for the New Zealand series, which begins immediately after the Sri Lanka ODIs.

There were several reports after the T20 World Cup debacle suggesting that Hardik Pandya will be given a completely new side to build as a captain for the T20 World Cup 2024 and will be given time to gel well together. There are enough signs that Hardik is going to take over the reins in T20 format whereas Rohit’s comments on Monday told a different story.

“At the moment I think it was made clear in the past that it’s a 50-over World Cup year for us. And for some of the guys, it’s not possible to play all formats. If you look at the schedule, there were back-to-back matches, so we decided to just look at some players’ workload that we wanted to make sure that they get enough break time and manage them. I definitely fall in that as well. We have three T20Is against New Zealand. We will see what happens after IPL. I have not decided to give up the format,” Rohit said ahead of the first ODI.