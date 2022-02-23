New Delhi: Twitter is trending with the names of big superstars of the sporting universe- Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Rafael Nadal as the netizens are going beserk over their respective GOAT (Greatest of All Time) hashtags with a goat symbol, which is buzzing all over the social media site.

Three of the top well-known cricketers of the world- Kohli, Dhoni and Rohit and Tennis’ one of all-time greats, Rafael Nadal is trending like never before. Here are some of the tweets to look forward to.

Rafael Nadal has got a GOAT emoji next to his hashtag on twitter. #RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/YcAJ6TNa2Q Skynix ☔️ (@primenadal) February 22, 2022

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two of the best batsmen in the world and their contribution to Indian cricket, speaks for themselves. MS Dhoni is arguably the best captain of India with 2 limited-over World Cups and one Champions Trophy accolade and as many as 4 Indian Premier League trophies to his name. Rafael Nadal made history last month when he clinched his 21st Grand Slam Title in the Australian Open, making him the only male player in the history of the game with most number of Grand Slam accolades.

Rohit Sharma has been in top notch form as India skipper as he has led the national side to three consecutive series wins in the limited over format.