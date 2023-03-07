Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Epic Holi Dance Moves Along With Team India Steals Show | Watch Viral Video

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Epic Holi Dance Moves Along With Team India Steals Show | Watch Viral Video

Amidst their preparation for the fourth and final test against Australia, the Holi fever has taken over Team India.

March 7, 2023
New Delhi: Amidst their preparation for the fourth and final test against Australia, the Holi fever has taken over Team India. India's star opener Shubman Gill posted a reel on his Instagram and in the video you can see everyone including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma coloured top to bottom and grooving on classic Holi music.

Both Virat Kohli and the Indian skipper are showing off cool moves and fans are extremely excited to see their favorite cricketers celebrating like this. The star duo of Rohit and Virat stole the limelight from everyone. They are the centre of attraction in this celebration too.

 

This bus celebration of Team India got viral within a few minutes. Earlier Royal Challengers Bangalore also posted Holi celebration clips of their WPL players. The fans were excited to witness RCB captain Smriti Mandhana and all-rounder Ellyse Perry celebrating Holi along with teammates Sophie Devine, and Megan Schutt.

Team India would be facing Australia in the final test and it is a crucial one for them as their spot in the finals of the World Test Championship is on the line.

