Amidst their preparation for the fourth and final test against Australia, the Holi fever has taken over Team India. India's star opener Shubman Gill posted a reel on his Instagram and in the video you can see everyone including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma coloured top to bottom and grooving on classic Holi music.

Both Virat Kohli and the Indian skipper are showing off cool moves and fans are extremely excited to see their favorite cricketers celebrating like this. The star duo of Rohit and Virat stole the limelight from everyone. They are the centre of attraction in this celebration too.