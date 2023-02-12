Virat Kohli Sends Heartfelt Message For India Women Ahead Of Women's T20 World Cup Opener Against Pakistan Women

India women is set to take on Pakistan women in their Women's T20 World Cup opener on February 12. The Women in Blue suffered a massive blow ahead of the game as star batter Smriti Mandhana was ruled out of the match following an injury. India women, one of the favorites for the title, lost to Australia women in their first warm-up game, but defeated Bangladesh by 52 runs.

Pakistan women, on the other hand, defeated Bangladesh women but lost to South Africa women in the warm-ups. India women have a great record against Pakistan women as they lead the Women in Green by 10-3 in head to head records.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side hasn't won a T20 World Cup yet. They came close in 2020 but were hammered by Australia in the final. They also faced defeats in 2005 and 2017 50-Over World Cups. Experts believe that the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup is India's best chance to claim the elusive title.

Ahead of the crucial game, Virat Kohli wished the India's women's cricket team luck for the mega event.

Virat Kohli wished the India's women's cricket team luck for the mega event, saying "Blue is brave. Blue is brilliant."

Former India men's head coach Ravi Shastri also backed the Women in Blue to win the title. Shastri said that India women are not far away from winning the title.

"I've always said the biggest thing that's going to happen in women's cricket, and the women's team is (not) that far away. I've kept saying it for the last six, eight months (India's women's team) are not that far away from winning a big one." They've threatened, they've reached finals, they've lost some close games, but they're there," said Shastri on ICC review show.

Shastri said that if India women manage to win the World Cup, it will be a massive boost to women's cricket in India.

"I know what happened in 1983, when we won the World Cup, it opened up a Pandora's Box. The whole look at the game changed, you know, the way players were perceived, the way the game was perceived, the way people wanted. To pack the system, the way the monetisation of the sport changed overnight."