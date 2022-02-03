<strong>New Delhi:</strong> The Indian cricket team is set to start the series against Sri Lanka with T20Is followed by the tw0-match Test series after a request was put forward to the BCCI by the visiting team. Both teams had earlier agreed to play the Test series first and then the T20Is. <p></p> <p></p>The Sri Lankan Cricket (SLC) had earlier requested BCCI to shift the T20I series before the Test matches to allow a smoother bubble-to-bubble transfer of their T20I squad, who will have just concluded a series in Australia. <p></p> <p></p>The dates for the series are still being tweaked, but the BCCI appears to have agreed to Sri Lanka Cricket's request, an ESPNcricinfo report said. <p></p> <p></p>This change in the dates also means that Virat Kohli will not play his 100th Test in Bengaluru, a prospect that was on the cards after he finished the South Africa tour with 99 Tests. <p></p> <p></p>The first Test will now be played in Mohali, with the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which has now upgraded its floodlights, set to host the tour-ending pink-ball Test. <p></p> <p></p>On the other hand, Dharamsala is likely to open the tour with the first two T20Is before the teams move to Mohali for the final game. <p></p> <p></p>It has been learnt that the board is reluctant to schedule the day-night Test in Mohali owing to fog and heavy dew in northern India in winters. Another reason for the change as per a Karnataka State Cricket Association official is Bengaluru offers direct connectivity to Colombo, which would then allow Sri Lanka to fly home without a stopover. <p></p> <p></p>Reluctant for long to host pink-ball Tests, the BCCI has organised only two pink ball Test matches in India till now. <p></p> <p></p>India hosted their first-ever day-night Test match in 2019 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata against Bangladesh while Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad hosted the second pink-ball affair against England last year. India won both Tests inside three days. <p></p> <p></p><strong>(With IANS Inputs)</strong>