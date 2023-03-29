Advertisement
Virat Kohli, Shahrukh Khan Supporters Engage In Social Media Fan War Ahead Of IPL 2023 | WATCH BEST MEMES
The Kohli-SRK fan-war has invited a meme fest on Twitter.
New Delhi: Fans of Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan are going all guns blazing on social media. Shahrukh Khan's fans are trolling Virat Kohli for RCB's performance in IPL while Kohli fans are giving it back to SRK fans for having lesser Instagram followers than Kohli. The fan war has brought a massive meme fest on social media.
Shah Rukh Khan Virat KohliOwner of Gets Owned by 5 Cricket Every Cricket Teams Team pic.twitter.com/W2vkOqmN4S ?????? (@KnightOfEden_) March 28, 2023
this entry scene of SRK is bigger than kohli whole life career ! pic.twitter.com/foKADR3BBr????? ?? (@RofiedAyush) March 27, 2023
Kohli if he takes Srk if he startsup acting playing cricket pic.twitter.com/M1OLUcmZT4 ad (@82AtTheG) March 27, 2023
This single scene is bigger than Virat kohli's whole career.#ShahRukhKhan? #SRK? pic.twitter.com/8VhktS1OmEDaemon (@Four_Tea_Five) March 27, 2023
SRK was never this big like Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/eD36XX6Z5YKevin (@imkevin149) March 27, 2023
A few sane minds, however, raised their voices for this lame fan-war.
Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan both are pride of India, both represent our country globally! stop this childish fight!!! pic.twitter.com/JtagPictLORajdeep (@Rajdeep_7777) March 28, 2023
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan share great love and respect for each other. Kohli will next be seen in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League. The Bangalore stalwart will be eyeing to play a crucial role in Bangalore's run to their maiden title. Kohli has picked up some great form ahead of IPL 2023. After a long stretched lean patch, Kohli roared back to form with a T20I century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup, followed by ODI hundreds against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. He recently scored a Test century against Australia in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well. Kohli's form is a great sign for Bangalore. Meanwhile, SRK recently delivered an all-time blockbuster Pathaan, which shattered several box-office records.
