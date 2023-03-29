Fans of Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan are going all guns blazing on social media. Shahrukh Khan's fans are trolling Virat Kohli for RCB's performance in IPL while Kohli fans are giving it back to SRK fans for having lesser Instagram followers than Kohli. The fan war has brought a massive meme fest on social media.

A few sane minds, however, raised their voices for this lame fan-war.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan share great love and respect for each other. Kohli will next be seen in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League. The Bangalore stalwart will be eyeing to play a crucial role in Bangalore's run to their maiden title.

Kohli has picked up some great form ahead of IPL 2023. After a long stretched lean patch, Kohli roared back to form with a T20I century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup, followed by ODI hundreds against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. He recently scored a Test century against Australia in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well. Kohli's form is a great sign for Bangalore.

Meanwhile, SRK recently delivered an all-time blockbuster Pathaan, which shattered several box-office records.