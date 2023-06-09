Advertisement

Virat Kohli Share On Instagram After Getting Trolled For Poor Show In WTC Final

India batter Virat Kohli posted a cryptic Instagram message after getting trolled by fans for his poor performance in WTC final.

Updated: June 9, 2023 2:05 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is facing a lot of criticism because of his recent performance in the World Test Championship final in 2023. India is facing Australia in the final showdown at the WTC. Australia's bowling and batting units dominated India. The Aussies posted 469 runs in the first inning with the help of their star batters Travis Head and Steve Smith, who played incredible innings of 163 and 121, respectively.

On the other hand India was left on 151/5 in 38 overs at stumps. India had a horror start as they lost four of their top batters for just 71 runs in 18.2 overs. Both the Indian openers, captain Rohit Sharma and young Indian star Shubman Gill, managed to score just 15 and 13 runs, respectively.

Virat Kohli came to bat at number four but failed to score big. He smashed 14 runs in 31 balls but was dismissed for 14 by Mitchell Starc. After his innings, Virat was brutally trolled all over social media as he was spotted having food in the dressing room with other India squad members.

One Twitter user compared Kohli with Sachin Tendulkar and wrote, "Tendulkar didn't eat for 3 days after he got out early in that 2003 WC final. Meanwhile Kohli after getting out early in #WTCFinal2023".

Kohli Shared Cryptic Message For His Trolls

In response, Kohli took to Instagram and shared a cryptic message aimed at the trolls.

"You must develop the ability to be disliked in order to free yourself from the prison of other people's opinions", Kohli posted on Instagram.

India will look forward to make a comeback in game and post as many runs as possible in the first innings.

 

