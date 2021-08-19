New Delhi: England captain Joe Root has been in phenomenal form in the ongoing Test series against India with back to back centuries in the first two Tests. England have struggled so far in the series but Root has pulled his team in both matches to give India a tough fight. The 30-year-old is currently the leading run scorer in the series so far with 386 runs in 2 Tests.

The Indian bowlers found a lot of difficulty in dismissing Root as the second innings of the Lord’s Test was the only one where the England captain failed.

Former England spinner Monty Panesar talked about the plan that might help the Indian team to get rid of Root early and asked the pacers to not bowl bouncers to the England captain as he is capable to play pull shots at ease.

“The way to get him out is to bowl at the fifth stump line and outside the off stump. His wicket was planned by Virat in the second innings and Bumrah executed it well. Virat should again make a plan against Root. Root plays the pull shot really well, so don’t bowl short pitch balls to him,” Panesar said Times of India.

Panesar advised Kohli to attack Root with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj who troubled him a bit in the first two Tests.

“Virat should bring in Bumrah straightway whenever Root comes to the crease. Both Bumrah and Siraj have the ability to put pressure on a batman from the word go. That’s what they did with Root in the second innings and the captain lost his wicket,” added Panesar.

The veteran spinner said that to get Root out, the Indian bowlers need to frustrate him to put doubts in his mind.

“You need to frustrate Root and force him to change his position. He likes to bat with a flow. If the flow is not happening, he will change his position and game plan. That’s what India would want. That’s the way India can get Root out early,” Monty Panesar concluded.