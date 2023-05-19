Virat Kohli Shuts Down Strike-Rate Talks With Befitting Reply To Critics After Sixth IPL Hundred

New Delhi: Virat Kohli turned the atmosphere at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, on Thursday after smashing his much-awaited IPL century. His knock helped his team earn two crucial points and reach the fourth spot in the points table.

The modern-day great received the Player of the Match award for his splendid knock. Virat even came up with a befitting reply to all his strike-rate critics after the match. The RCB star batter often gets trolled for his strike-rate in the shortest format of the game but he once again answered all the critics that even without flashy shots, one can score big knocks in T20s.

He said "Quite special considering the magnitude of the game. Thought SRH got a very good score. Ball was gripping as well. Faf's been on a different level. I've had a quiet couple of games. The way I was hitting in the nets wasn't transitioning into the middle. Never look at past records (not great numbers against SRH). I put myself under so much stress already. I don't care what anyone says on the outside. I've never been a guy who plays so many fancy shots. It's Test cricket (coming up) after the IPL. have to stay true to my technique."

Virat also talked about his bond with opening partner and RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and said "I think it's the tattoos (partnership with Faf). It's been a beautiful transition for us coming together for RCB at the top and making an impact. Crowd here was amazing today as well. Told Faf as well. Just felt like it was a home game for us. They were cheering for us, taking my name as well. I feel you can't create this. I haven't forced anyone to support me. It's an amazing position to be in that you can provide happiness to so many people."