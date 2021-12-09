New Delhi: Some former Indian cricketers are understandably shocked by BCCI’s decision to replace Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma as the new ODI captain. Those close to the development feel that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly needs to handle this situation with caution.

A drastic change has been brought to the Indian team, with Virat Kohli replaced by Rohit Sharma as captain of the Indian ODI cricket team. Although the change has already been made official, it has left fans wondering that how the whole process is handled by the India Cricket Regulatory Board (BCCI).

“Which is fine (the change in captaincy). Rohit’s time has come, and he must take fresh guard as leader of the pack. And Virat must accept it. But what’s a matter of serious concern here is how the BCCI, especially (its president) Sourav Ganguly, has chosen to address this issue,” a source was quoted by the Times of India.

“And right now, Kohli needs the BCCI. To overcome that embarrassment, to overcome the anger and frustration he might be going through. Is Ganguly-the-BCCI-president going to stand by his cricketer the way the BCCI stood for him all those years ago?” say those watching this space closely.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is the man who brought a revolution in Indian cricket with his aggressive captaincy. In addition to being the head of the board, Ganguly had also served as former captain of India. In his tenure, he also faced a similar situation due to the head coach at that time, Greg Chappell.

Ganguly was backed by the BCCI when he was sacked as captain under Chappell until he was dropped from the squad. With the support of the board, however, he made a comeback and successfully completed his cricketed career. The reason why cricket fans around the world expects Ganguly to handle Kohli’s situation with care.

“Other office-bearers of the BCCI, including secretary Jay Shah, may be acquiring administrative experience. But Ganguly by virtue of having been the India captain and a 116-Test veteran has serious cricketing experience. Will he put that to use and help Kohli find his feet again?” the fraternity asserted.