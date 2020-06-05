Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly pocketed a whopping 1,882,336 million during the lockdown period just with by publishing sponsored posts on Instagram, the highest among the sportsperson.

Ronaldo has around 222 million followers on the highly popular photo-sharing platform which is the most for any individual account.

According to a report by Attain, from the period between march 12 to May 14, the Juventus icon earned 470,584 for each of his four sponsored posts on Instagram.

Ronaldo is followed by his eternal on-field rival Argentine Lionel Messi in the second spot. The Barcelona forward also made four sponsored posts for which he took home 1,299,373 during the lockdown period.

Third on the list is also a footballer and Messi’s former Barca teammate Neymar who now plies his trade for French club Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian pocketed 1,192,211.

India captain Virat Kohli is the only cricketer in the top-10 list, at the number sixth spot.

He earned 379,294 (Rs 3,62,72560 approx.) but for just three posts.

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal is the fourth in the list with 583,628 for 16 sponsored posts followed by England football legend David Beckham at fifth who made 405,359.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ( 184,413), Dwayne Wade ( 143,146), Dani Alves ( 133,694) and Anthony Joshua ( 121,500) complete the top-10 list.

Serena Williams is the first female athlete in the list at 13th spot with earnings of 26,475.