Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly pocketed a whopping 1,882,336 million during the lockdown period just with by publishing sponsored posts on Instagram, the highest among the sportsperson. <p></p> <p></p>Ronaldo has around 222 million followers on the highly popular photo-sharing platform which is the most for any individual account. <p></p> <p></p>According to a report by Attain, from the period between march 12 to May 14, the Juventus icon earned 470,584 for each of his four sponsored posts on Instagram. <p></p> <p></p>Ronaldo is followed by his eternal on-field rival Argentine Lionel Messi in the second spot. The Barcelona forward also made four sponsored posts for which he took home 1,299,373 during the lockdown period. <p></p> <p></p>Third on the list is also a footballer and Messi's former Barca teammate Neymar who now plies his trade for French club Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian pocketed 1,192,211. <p></p> <p></p>India captain Virat Kohli is the only cricketer in the top-10 list, at the number sixth spot. <p></p> <p></p>He earned 379,294 (Rs 3,62,72560 approx.) but for just three posts. <p></p> <p></p>Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal is the fourth in the list with 583,628 for 16 sponsored posts followed by England football legend David Beckham at fifth who made 405,359. <p></p> <p></p>Zlatan Ibrahimovic ( 184,413), Dwayne Wade ( 143,146), Dani Alves ( 133,694) and Anthony Joshua ( 121,500) complete the top-10 list. <p></p> <p></p>Serena Williams is the first female athlete in the list at 13th spot with earnings of 26,475. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;