Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, TATA IPL 2022: Virat Kohli rode his luck against Gujarat Titans in their final game in the group stages of IPL 2022 and made the most of it by scoring an eye-catching 33-ball fifty in what can well be termed as a must-win game for RCB.

Kohli was lucky early on in his innings as he got away with an inside edge that went for a boundary and a dropped catch by Rashid Khan in the same over bowled by Hardik Pandya. But in between the former RCB captain showed glimpses of his past form, with seven fours and a six.

Kohli was quick to get off the blocks, hitting Mohammed Shami for a couple of boundaries in his second over as the opening pair of RCB got their team off to a flying start. Skipper Faf du Plessis gave him good support with his team looking good to chase down the modest total of 168 for 5 set by Gujarat Titans.

The bottom hand flick over mid-wicket was back as Kohli looked in sublime form for the most part of his innings. The Wankhede crowd was up in their feet as the former RCB captain reached his fifty in style with a six off Rashid Khan.

There was a lot of question regarding Kohli not showing enough intent to score runs. Well, there was plenty of that tonight and if it is anything to go by, it can serve as a warning to the playoff teams in the IPL. More importanly, it is a great sign for Indian cricket leading into a big international season with the T20 World Cup and Asia Cup scheduled later in the year.