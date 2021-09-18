Dubai: In what would come as a piece of good news for RCB fans, captain Virat Kohli has completed his quarantine and started training on Friday ahead of their first match of the second phase of the Indian Premier League against KKR. With the bat in his hand, Kohli walked towards the nets to have a bat. The video that has surfaced on the social space of Kohli would surely bring a smile to the faces of the fans.

Here is the video where you can spot Kohli with the bat at RCB’s training session.

Kohli’s RCB has a solid chance of making the playoffs with a couple of wins. With five wins, they already have 10 points from seven games and occupy the third spot in the points table. RCB would know that they cannot afford to be complacent as the tournament enters the backend. They would certainly like to get off to a winning start against KKR.

Meanwhile, there has been a lot happening around Kohli – who announced that he would step down as T20 captain of Team India after the T20 World Cup. The news received massive attention as a lot of theories floated about why he took such a call just ahead of the T20 WC.

While some reports suggest that he did not have a good equation with the current selectors, some other rumours are that it is because of his inability to win ICC trophies.