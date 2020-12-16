On the eve of the Pink-ball Test between India-Australia, Virat Kohli had a candid chat with Steve Smith. During the interview, Kohli revealed a lot of things from his reaction to the crowds booing Smith and who he feels would score maximum runs in the upcoming four-match Test series. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli felt in his absence, Ajinkya Rahane - who would lead the side - would be a player to watch out for and Hanuma Vihari. <p></p> <p></p>"I am excited to see Jinx (Ajinkya Rahane) go as he would lead the side and is someone who loves the added responsibility. He has done good things in the past and I feel he could come good. Hanuma Vihari is one guy who is solid and hoping good things from him," Kohli said during the tete-e-tete. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ahead of the Vodafone Test Series, <a href="https://twitter.com/stevesmith49?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@stevesmith49</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> took the time to interview each other in a special Q&amp;A and go in-depth on their cricketing journey so far. <p></p> <p></p>Enjoy! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a> <a href="https://t.co/7tpcLD6OM2">pic.twitter.com/7tpcLD6OM2</a></p> <p></p> Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) <a href="https://twitter.com/CricketAus/status/1339147418126827520?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 16, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Smith also asked Kohli to make a bold prediction on who will win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21. Kohli was politically correct in his reply, as he said, ''We would love to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Last time around it was a great series for us. I know you and David Warner did not play, but we still faced a deadly bowling attack. With Australia now having a stronger squad, it will give us a chance to test ourselves even more." <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, BCCI has announced the 11 that will feature in the Test starting tomorrow. <p></p> <p></p><strong>India Playing 11:</strong> Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav <p></p> <p></p>With Kohli set to leave after the first Test, India is bound to miss the services of their captain and a premier batsman.