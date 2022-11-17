New Delhi: India scripted history on April 2, 2011, when the Men in Blue defeated Sri Lanka in the final to lift the ODI World Cup for only the second time. Chasing 275, India rode on 90-plus scores from Gautam Gambhir and Mahendra Singh Dhoni to beat the Islanders by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium.

Following the win, there was a huge celebration. However, a clip featuring Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina has gone viral. In a 11-year-old video, Kohli and Raina were seeing celebrating with the World Cup trophy during the victory lap and deliberately hit a man on his head who was walking close.

Caught on camera. Kohli and Raina deliberately hitting a guy on his head with the 2011 World Cup trophy ???pic.twitter.com/51Dg8Elg5j cricBC (@cricBC) November 15, 2022

As soon as the trophy hit the man’s head, Kohli and Raina were seen laughing at the incident. While several took the video lightly, but many lashed out at the duo for their unruly behaviour.

“What’s funny in this? Shamefull act!” a user replied on Twitter. Another user wrote, “You should see Virat’s head move signal to Raina, followed by Raina doing exactly the same movement with the cup and hitting the man.”

Another user even compared the incident with Kohli’s inability to win any ICC or an IPL trophy. “Now I understood why Kohli is not able to win any ICC trophy & IPL trophy, this is his karma, disrespectful act against an elder person on such a event, I think he was security personnel. So we got answer why Kohli team fails at big ICC tournament now.”

Now I understood why Kohli is not able to win any ICC trophy & IPL trophy, this is his karma, disrespectful act against an elder person on such a event, I think he was security personnel. So we got answer why Kohli team fails at big ICC tournament now. Rohit Manohar (@RohitMa80745352) November 15, 2022

Batting first, Sri Lanka posted 274/6 in 50 overs, thanks to Mahela Jayawardena’s 103. In reply, India were off to a disastrous start losing both Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag cheaply.

But it was Gambhir’s 97 and Dhoni’s unbeaten 91 that took India to victory in 48.2 overs to lift their only second world title after 1983. Following the win, India’s young players lifted Tendulkar on their shoulders during the victory lap to honour the legend.