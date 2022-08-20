Virat Kohli Takes Anushka Sharma For A Scooty Ride In Mumbai | Watch VIRAL VIDEO

<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Former India captain Virat Kohli took Anushka Sharma for a scooty ride in Mumbai on Saturday after completing their advertisement shoot. Both of them were seen wearing a helmet while enjoying their ride in the streets of Mumbai, successfully evading the eyes of the people and their cameras. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli, who has been out of sorts in the last year or so, will look to comeback to form in the upcoming Asia Cup to be played in UAE. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Virat Kohli drives a scooty on Mumbai roads (along with his wife Anushka Sharma).<a href="https://t.co/BqQvLR20oy">pic.twitter.com/BqQvLR20oy</a></p> <p></p> Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) <a href="https://twitter.com/CricketopiaCom/status/1560986935937474560?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 20, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>With the T20 World Cup set to be held in October in Australia, almost a month after the Asia Cup, Kohli would be eyeing to make the most out of the Asia Cup. <p></p> <p></p>India will Pakistan on the 28th of August in Asia Cup, which will act as a dress rehearsal before their much anticipated clash in the T20 World Cup 2022. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli was last seen in the tour of England, having taken a break from the series against West Indies and the ongoing series against Zimbabwe. <p></p> <p></p>India won the series against Windies convincingly and are currently leading 2-0 against Zimbabwe in the three-match ODI series. <p></p> <p></p>With no Kohli or regular skipper Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, India would look to further check their bench strength ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia. <p></p> <p></p>Asia Cup 2022, India squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R.K. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.