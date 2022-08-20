Virat Kohli Takes Anushka Sharma For A Scooty Ride In Mumbai | Watch VIRAL VIDEO

Mumbai: Former India captain Virat Kohli took Anushka Sharma for a scooty ride in Mumbai on Saturday after completing their advertisement shoot. Both of them were seen wearing a helmet while enjoying their ride in the streets of Mumbai, successfully evading the eyes of the people and their cameras.

Kohli, who has been out of sorts in the last year or so, will look to comeback to form in the upcoming Asia Cup to be played in UAE.

Virat Kohli drives a scooty on Mumbai roads (along with his wife Anushka Sharma).pic.twitter.com/BqQvLR20oy Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) August 20, 2022

With the T20 World Cup set to be held in October in Australia, almost a month after the Asia Cup, Kohli would be eyeing to make the most out of the Asia Cup.

India will Pakistan on the 28th of August in Asia Cup, which will act as a dress rehearsal before their much anticipated clash in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Kohli was last seen in the tour of England, having taken a break from the series against West Indies and the ongoing series against Zimbabwe.

India won the series against Windies convincingly and are currently leading 2-0 against Zimbabwe in the three-match ODI series.

With no Kohli or regular skipper Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, India would look to further check their bench strength ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Asia Cup 2022, India squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R.K. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.