Chandigarh: After a staggering run in the recently concluded Asia Cup, ace India batter Virat Kohli will be looking to continue his form in the three-match T20I series against Australia. Kohli landed in Punjab on Saturday to take part in the first T20I that will be played in Mohali on September 20.

Kohli was escorted by police officers and security personnel as he arrived at the Chandigarh airport. The Punjab Cricket Association’s social media handle posted a video of Kohli arriving in the city. “Look who’s here. Welcome @imVkohli to the city beautiful,” PCA Cricket captioned.

Meanwhile, the fans were left in awe as they noticed Virat Kohli donning a new hairstyle. Earlier, pictures of Virat Kohli sporting a new hairstyle went viral. The photos were shared by celebrity hairstylist Rashid Salmani on Instagram. Virat Kohli enjoys a massive fan following and has over 200 million followers on Instagram and more than 50 million followers on Twitter.

Virat Kohli will be a relieved man after scoring his 71st international hundred, against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022. Kohli had been going through a lean patch for the last few years and questions were raised about his slot in the Indian team.

However, a vintage Virat Kohli was on display in the Asia cup as he ended the tournament as the second leading run-scorer with 276 runs at an average of 92. An in-form Virat Kohli will significantly boost India’s stakes in the T20 World Cup 2022. India will play three T20Is against Australia and three T20Is and as many ODIs against South Africa ahead of the World Cup.