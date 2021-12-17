Johannesburg: Despite all that is happening around him, India captain Virat Kohli has managed to maintain his composure and looked in a jovial mood on Thursday during the flight from Mumbai to Johannesburg. In a video shared by the BCCI, Kohli can be seen having a great time with his colleagues.

He also goes on to tease Ishant Sharma. Kohli says that Ishant is ready to travel anywhere in the world as he has the necessary things with him. This annoys Ishant who asks Virat not to tease him.

The video is already being loved by fans: