The stunning sting operation on chief selector Chetan Sharma has turned Indian cricket upside down. Sharma blew the lid on many controversial topics and gave massive details of some very private information about the board and players. The biggest of them all, however, was Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly saga.

Notably, Virat Kohli had done a fiery press conference after being sacked as India ODI skipper saying that he was told about being removed as India captain hours before the team's departure to South Africa while Ganguly said that Kohli was asked to stay as T20I captain but when he refused BCCI informed him that the board is not in favour of split captaincy. Sharma sided with Ganguly and said that Kohli was lying in the press conference.

'Ganguly gave a statement somewhere that Virat Kohli was telling us that he wanted to give up the captaincy I had told him that he should not give up the captaincy. This he told the media.On the other hand, Virat said in the media that the president never told me this (not to give up T20 captaincy). So that became a big controversy,' Sharma said in the sting operation conducted by Zee News.

'He (Ganguly) said it, he told him to think about it once. Maybe Kohli didn't hear it because there were nine others there (in the online video conference) including myself and all other selectors, all the BCCI officials, Virat might not have heard him or I don't know why Virat did that.'

When probed if Virat lied, Sharma replied: 'I don't know, Virat will know. What was the need for Virat to say all that? As a captain he was going to South Africa, and the press conference was there to talk about the team, he didn't need to bring up this topic but Virat deliberately brought up this topic.'

'The truth is that that he (Ganguly) did tell him. 8-9 people were there, and Ganguly told him (not to give up captaincy). Virat was lying, but no one knows why... and that is his personal matter, but it became a huge controversy. It became a Board versus player clash.'

Sharma further added that a few players think they are bigger than the game. 'When a player becomes a little big, he thinks he is very big, bigger than the Board and he believes no one can touch him. Without me, Indian cricket won't work. Has this ever happened?

'Many big players have come and gone but cricket is still there. So that time he tried to directly target the BCCI president but Ganguly had never told me all that, so that came a big issue.'