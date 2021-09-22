Abu Dhabi: After Virat Kohli made the announcement that he will step down as RCB captain on Sunday, fresh reports suggest that he could be removed mid-way through this ongoing IPL in UAE. The Royal Challengers lost their UAE opener versus Knight Riders by nine wickets. After the match, a former India cricketer on anonymity told IANS that there is a possibility Kohli could be removed as RCB captain during this IPL if he has another bad game. He cited examples of how other sides have done it in the past.

Look at the way he was playing against Kolkata Knight Riders. Just clueless! It seems he is struggling big time right now. There are chances that he could be removed mid-way through the season. It has happened earlier also with other teams — like with Dinesh Karthik in KKR and David Warner in Sunrisers Hyderabad, among others. They were either removed or they stepped down mid-way. So it can happen in RCB as well… I have this feeling after watching yesterday’s match. One more bad game and you can see a change in RCB captaincy right away,” said the former cricketer.

Kohli, who was appointed as RCB skipper in 2013, has failed to help the side lift their maiden IPL title despite having excelled as a batsman. Since taking over from Daniel Vettori, the side has won 62 of the 132 matches under Kohli, to go with 66 losses and 4 no-results.

RCB was outplayed in Abu Dhabi. None of the RCB batsmen got among the runs as they were bundled out for 92 by KKR.