New Delhi: Virat Kohli on Thursday announced that he will step down from the position of India’s captain in the T20 format after the upcoming T20 World Cup. Kohli shared a note on his social media account, where he pointed out the workload management is the key reason for making the big decision.

Meanwhile, Kohli will lead Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. The team for the T20 extravaganza has already been announced as Kohli will lead the 15-member squad where India will start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Kohli has also clarified that he will continue to contribute to the team as a batsman in future.

The 33-year-old started the note by showing gratitude towards the teammates, support staff and selection committee for their support in his journey as the captain.

“I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team. I couldn’t have done it without them – the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win,” Kohli wrote.

He further emphasized on his immense workload over the past couple of years as captain and player and went on to add that he needs some space to be fully ready to lead Team India in Test cricket and ODIs.

“Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward,” he added.

Kohli further revealed that he took the decision after a lot of discussion with people close to him that includes head coach Ravi Shastri and limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma.

“Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time. After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I’ve decided to step down as the T20 Captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October. I have also spoken to the secretary Mr Jay Shah and the President of BCCI Mr Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability, Kohli concluded.

Kohli has so far led India in 95 ODIs, and with 65 wins along with 27 defeats, has a winning percentage of 70.43. In 45 T20Is so far where Kohli has been the captain, Team India has won 27 times while losing 14 times.