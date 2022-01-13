<strong>Cape Town:</strong> Virat Kohli lost his cool in the 22nd over of the third and final Test at Newlands when his opposite number Dean Elgar got a reprieve, thanks to the DRS. Ravichandran Ashwin trapped Elgar in front and the umpire raised his finger as it look plumb. After giving it a long thought, Elgar opted for a review. The replays showed that despite the ball hitting Elgar below the knee-roll the ball was going over the stumps. <p></p> <p></p>Once the umpire reversed his decision, the Indian captain could not believe it and reacted in a furious manner. The video of his reaction is going viral: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Cool Down <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> &#x1f6b6;&#x1f3fb; <a href="https://t.co/K6ezPSUErm">pic.twitter.com/K6ezPSUErm</a></p> <p></p> D (@DilipVK18) <a href="https://twitter.com/DilipVK18/status/1481650376184975363?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 13, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p>