Cape Town: Virat Kohli lost his cool in the 22nd over of the third and final Test at Newlands when his opposite number Dean Elgar got a reprieve, thanks to the DRS. Ravichandran Ashwin trapped Elgar in front and the umpire raised his finger as it look plumb. After giving it a long thought, Elgar opted for a review. The replays showed that despite the ball hitting Elgar below the knee-roll the ball was going over the stumps.

Once the umpire reversed his decision, the Indian captain could not believe it and reacted in a furious manner. The video of his reaction is going viral: