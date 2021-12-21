Centurion: With less than a week to go for the much-awaited first Test between India and South Africa, a few things still seem unresolved for the visiting side. With the Virat Kohli versus BCCI row taking centre stage after India’s Test captain was axed as ODI skipper, ex-opener Aakash Chopra feels BCCI has not handled the situation well.

“It could have definitely been handled better, let’s be very very honest. There are a lot of things which could have been better where they could have asked or had a discussion.”

While everybody is pointing fingers at the BCCI, Chopra reckons even Kohli could have picked up the phone and made a call he felt had a problem with him and sort out things. He added: “Virat Kohli could have also picked up the phone and spoken to them, everyone whose statements he didn’t like because it was not only sources but it came from the horse’s mouth, there were BCCI officials in that.”