Centurion: We are days away from the start of the much-awaited Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa at Centurion. While it would be interesting to see the line-ups for the opening Test, there are a few match-ups fans would be eagerly waiting to watch. Despite the absence of Rohit Sharma and Anrich Nortke, both sides still have stars that would woo the fans.

Here are a few key battles that could light up the series:

Kohli vs Rabada: Among all the other battles that would unfold at Centurion, this contest would be the most anticipated one, surely. If Kohli is arguably the best batter in the world, Rabada is among the top bowlers in cricket now. Rabada has got Kohli out on seven occasions in the past and he would have the edge over the India captain at the start.