Mumbai: In 2017, India cricket faced a problem where it seemed that the captain of the side and the coach were at war. Not a pleasant sight for a cricket fan. It did happen and it seemed Kohli had the last word as Kumble was had to resign as the coach.

Years after that episode, ex-Team India manager Ratnakar Shetty has split the beans on what exactly transpired. Shetty goes on to reveal that Kohli was unhappy with Kumble as the latter did not stand up for his players. Remember, this was brewing for over a month and things hit the roof when India lost against Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

In his book ‘On Board: Test.Trial.Triumph’, he goes on to reveal the entire episode.

Shetty, in his book, recalls meeting Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, on the eve of an IPL game between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab. Shetty reveals Sehwag telling him that he has been asked to apply for the post of India coach.

Shetty goes on to speak of a meeting that took place in Hyderabad after the IPL final. In that meeting, both Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji (Committee of Administrators) were attending. Anil was present physically, while Virat was to participate virtually.

Excerpts from Ratnakar Shetty’s book…

What happened next was shocking. Rai said in front of the entire gathering, Anil included, that the same process would have to be repeated soon! Anil was stunned and so was I.

I remembered my conversation with Viru in May and told Anil about it. Surely, Dr Sridhar would not have told Viru to apply of his own volition.

It was obvious that some people did not want Anil to continue as coach. The captain and coach did not appear to be on the same wavelength and it seemed that the captain had the upper hand. I learnt later about a meeting that took place in London before the final of the Champions Trophy, which we lost to Pakistan. This meeting was attended by Virat, Anil, Johri, Amitabh Choudhary and Dr Sridhar. Apparently, Virat was not happy with Anil ‘for not standing up for the players and creating a tense atmosphere in the dressing room’, among other things.