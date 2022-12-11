Virat Kohli’s Adorable Reaction As Mayank Agarwal Announces Birth Of Aayansh

Bengaluru: India batter Mayank Agarwal gave his fans a moment to cherish as he took to reveal that he and wife Aashita Sood have become proud parents to a baby boy. Mayank took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of the adorable newborn, Aayansh. “With our hearts full of gratitude, we introduce Aayansh The first Ray of light, a part of US & a Gift of God?? 08.12.2022 , ” wrote Mayank.

Blessings have been pouring in for Mayank Agarwal after the beautiful announcement. India stalwart Virat Kohli also wished Mayank and Aashita for becoming parents. ‘Congratulations to both of you,’ wrote Virat Kohli.