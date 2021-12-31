New Delhi: Harbhajan Singh recently announced his retirement from international cricket after a glorious career. The 41 year old off spinner played his cricket passionately, however, he was known to be witty man with hilarious exchanges on and off the field with fellow teammates and sometimes even players from the opposition.

In a recent case of mistranslation in a hindi newspaper, Harbhajan was caught off guard and couldn’t control his laughter on social media. On Thursday, the former Kolkata Knight Riders player took to Twitter to share an old tweet in which he had wished Virat Kohli on his birthday. In his birthday message from 2017, Harbhajan Singh had called Kohli his “brother from another mother” expressing his adoration for the Indian test skipper. A Hindi newspaper, however, misunderstood his tweet and reported that Harbhajan Singh had called Virat Kohli his “second mother”.

To which his old teammate and former Indian swashbuckling batter, Yuvraj Singh reacted too:

Some twitter users found this case of hilarious mistranslation similar to Umar Akmal’s mistranslation that happened a few years ago and he was subjected to many jokes and memes

There have been speculations that Harbhajan might join politics as his one of his picture surfaced on the social media with former cricketer and current politician Navjot Singh Sidhu. However, the turbanator straight away labelled it as fake news. Another news of him joining the KKR camp as consultant is also doing the rounds.