Virat Kohli’s Coach Sees Shades Of Wasim Akram In Arshdeep Singh

New Delhi: India picked up a comprehensive 68-run win over West Indies in the first T20I. India dominated the match from the word go and outplayed West Indies in all departments of the game. Rohit Sharma laid the foundation of a big score with a blazing half-century before a brutal 19-ball 41 by Dinesh Karthik helped India post a solid 190 on the board. Later, the bowlers gave the West Indies batters a run for their money as the hosts were reduced to 122-8, giving India a big win.

While every bowler delivered a brilliant performance, Arshdeep Singh impressed the most. Arshdeep has been in the limelight since his stellar show in the IPL 2022. The fans have criticized the Indian management for not giving him enough games to play. He played in one T20I against England and bowled a brilliant spell. However, since then he didn’t get any opportunity to play until the first T20I against West Indies. Arshdeep once again was impressive and ended the match with impressive figures of 2/254.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma hailed Arshdeep and said that he sees shades of Wasim Akram in Arshdeep Singh. “It seems like Arshdeep Singh has followed Wasim Akram very closely as he holds the ball in his right hand while running to hide it from the batter. It’s good to see that he’s a thinking cricketer,” he told India News.

“He is still very young and has to learn a lot of things. But he is a very promising and a very intelligent cricketer.”

Former India cricketer Reetinder Sodhi also lavished praise on Singh and said that he looks ready for international cricket. “Arshdeep has performed well whenever he’s been given the opportunity. While he wasn’t a part of the playing XI for the last few games, it seemed like he had been working very hard in the nets. It’s never easy to bowl the yorker, especially in T20 cricket. He is definitely ready for international cricket,” said Sodhi.