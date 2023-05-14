Advertisement

Virat Kohli's Instagram Story On Rahul Gandhi For Winning Karnataka Election Is Fake

A fake screenshot of Virat Kohli's Instagram story where Kohli praised Rahul Gandhi for win in Karnataka Election is being circulated on social media.

Virat Kohli's Instagram Story On Rahul Gandhi For Winning Karnataka Election Is Fake
Updated: May 14, 2023 9:12 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: Congress party registered a massive win in the Karnataka elections, bagging a whopping 136 seats. After this remarkable win, a screenshot of Virat Kohli's story went Viral where Virat praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Social media was set ablaze as soon as the image went viral, however, it was later found that the screenshot was fake and Kohli didn't post it on his Instagram story.

Virat Kohli Praises Prabhsimran Singh For Maiden IPL Century

Kohli has been very active on social media and is keenly watching the action unfold. Kohli has also praised players via Instagram stories. During the clash between LSG and GT, Kohli lauded Wriddhiman Saha for his knock and later Rashid Khan for his spectacular catch. In the previous game between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, Kohli posted an Instagram story and hailed Prabhsimran Singh when he scored his maiden IPL hundred.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and RCB will face an asset test against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in a must-win game on Sunday. RCB have 10 points in 11 matches and a win in their remaining three games will take them to 16 points which will keep them in the playoff race, even though qualification won't be guaranteed. RCB need to ensure that the team pick big wins as it may all come down to the net run rate due to a clustered points table.

Virat Kohli Turning On The Heat In IPL 2023

Virat Kohli has been in fine form in the ongoing IPL 2023, scoring 420 runs in 11 matches. There have been a few questions raised on Virat Kohli's strike rate and if it is hampering the team's chances of posting big totals, however, Kohli has looked unfazed by the controversy and is batting in his own zone.

Also Read

More News ›
Virat Kohli's Instagram Story On Rahul Gandhi For Winning Karnataka Election Is Fake
SRH vs LSG: Fans Chant Kohli, Kohli To Mock Gautam Gambhir After No-Ball Controversy | Watch Video
Mohammed Siraj Opens Up On Virat Kohli's Unique Quality Which Inspires Him The Most
It's Not My Habit: Naveen Ul Haq Makes Huge Remark On Sledging Days After Heated Altercation With Virat Kohli
WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Unmissable Reaction to Chahal 'New Cap Jaldi Milegi' Remark
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Virat Kohli's Instagram Story On Rahul Gandhi For Winning Karnataka Election In Fake

Virat Kohli's Instagram Story On Rahul Gandhi For Winning Ka...

Shakib Al Hasan Set To Miss Six Weeks Of Action Due To Finger Injury

Shakib Al Hasan Set To Miss Six Weeks Of Action Due To Finge...

Zimbabwe All-Rounder Heath Streak In Critical Condition After Being Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

Zimbabwe All-Rounder Heath Streak In Critical Condition Afte...

Live Score-Delhi Capitals vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: DC vs PBKS 59 match Live cricket score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Live Score-Delhi Capitals vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Upd...

DC vs PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh's Maiden IPL Hundred Takes Twitter By Storm

DC vs PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh's Maiden IPL Hundred Takes Twi...

Advertisement