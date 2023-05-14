New Delhi: Congress party registered a massive win in the Karnataka elections, bagging a whopping 136 seats. After this remarkable win, a screenshot of Virat Kohli's story went Viral where Virat praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Social media was set ablaze as soon as the image went viral, however, it was later found that the screenshot was fake and Kohli didn't post it on his Instagram story.

Kohli has been very active on social media and is keenly watching the action unfold. Kohli has also praised players via Instagram stories. During the clash between LSG and GT, Kohli lauded Wriddhiman Saha for his knock and later Rashid Khan for his spectacular catch. In the previous game between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, Kohli posted an Instagram story and hailed Prabhsimran Singh when he scored his maiden IPL hundred.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and RCB will face an asset test against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in a must-win game on Sunday. RCB have 10 points in 11 matches and a win in their remaining three games will take them to 16 points which will keep them in the playoff race, even though qualification won't be guaranteed. RCB need to ensure that the team pick big wins as it may all come down to the net run rate due to a clustered points table.

Virat Kohli Turning On The Heat In IPL 2023

Virat Kohli has been in fine form in the ongoing IPL 2023, scoring 420 runs in 11 matches. There have been a few questions raised on Virat Kohli's strike rate and if it is hampering the team's chances of posting big totals, however, Kohli has looked unfazed by the controversy and is batting in his own zone.