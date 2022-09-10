New Delhi: Australia skipper Aaron Finch will play his final ODI when Australia takes on New Zealand on Sunday to conclude the three-match ODI series. Finch, one of the veterans of Australian cricket, will retire from ODIs but will continue leading Australia in T20Is. Finch took to Instagram as posted a long note, thanking Cricket Australia and the fans for their support.

“It’s been one hell of a ride! To play with and against some of the greatest players of all time has been a privilege. Representing Australia was my dream as a kid and to have been the opportunities I have is beyond anything I could’ve hoped for. Thanks so much for all of the kind words, messages and well wishes!” said Finch on Instagram.

The cricket fraternity congratulated Finch on a successful career but Virat Koh’s comment on Finch’s post grabbed most of the limelight. Kohli, who played with Finch for Royal Challengers Bangalore, congratulated Finch and said that it was great to play alongside and against him. Kohli also wished Finch luck for the next phase of life.

“Well done finchy. It was great to play against you all these years and with you as well at rcb. Enjoy the next phase of your life to the fullest,” said Kohli in the comments section.

Finch represented Australia in 145 ODIs, scoring 5401 runs, including 17 centuries. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will be a relieved man after scoring his maiden T20I century in the Asia Cup against Afghanistan. The century was special as it came after a long hiatus of three years, getting the monkey off the back of Virat Kohli.