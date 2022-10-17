India vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Match: Virat Kohli was in his element on the field for India in the first warm-up match against Australia leading up to the T20 World Cup 2022 played at the Gabba, Brisbane. Kohli took an absolute one-handed stunner to dismiss Pat Cummins in the final over of the warm-up match bowled by Mohammed Shami with Australia needing 7 off 4 balls to win the game.

The Australian dugout was left stunned as the former India captain pulled off one of the best catches he has ever taken on a cricket field. This was not the only occasion when Kohli was on fire in the field. The over before that which was bowled by Harshal Patel saw the 33-year-old diving to his left and pulling off another incredible run-out with a direct hit from mid-wicket that saw Josh Inglis walk back to the dressing room.

WATCH | AUSSIE DUGOUT STUNNED AS VIRAT KOHLI TAKES ONE-HANDED CATCH

Australia were cruising at one stage while chasing India’s target of 187 with Aussie skipper Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh getting their team off to a good start with an opening stand of 41. Bhuvneshwar gave India the first breakthrough by removing Marsh but Finch carried on his good form and was threatening to take the match away from India before Patel knocked him over.

The Indian bowlers once again found themselves at the receiving end with Arshdeep Singh and Patel going for plenty. Patel, however, got India back in the match in his third over by only conceding 5 runs and picking up a couple of wickets. Shami did the rest in the final over by picking up as many as three wickets as India won the match by six runs.