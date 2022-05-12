Virat Kohli Bad Patch – IPL 2022: Former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has had a torrid time with the bat in hand in IPL 2022 that includes three golden ducks and a solitary fifty this season. Regarded as one of the best batters in the world, Kohli dip in form has been a concern for his team and more importantly for India with the T20 World Cup 2022 round the corner.

Here is how the world is reacting to Virat Kohli’s dip in form:

BCCI Selector to InsideSport: It’s a phase every player goes through and Virat is also going through the same. He will overcome it for sure. But as selectors, we will have to think about the team first. We will have a chat with him on whether he wants a break from cricket or continue to fight the slump

Mohammad Rizwan to Cricwick: I will say that he is a champion player but at this stage, we can pray for him because he is a hard-working cricketer. And tough times do come and things do get easier too. Every player has scored centuries and got out on pairs and this goes on. I can only pray for him and I am hopeful that through hard work, he will control all the things.

Sunil Gavaskar to Star Sports: As long as the break doesn’t mean he is missing India matches. India matches should be No. 1 priority. It’s as simple as that. I think the thing is that if you don’t play, how do you get your form back? Sitting in the change room, it’s not going to get your form back. The more you play, the more chances you have getting your form back.

Rashid Latif on his Youtube Show Caught Behind: I had earlier said this, he needs to either bat up the order or down the order. Since opening hasn’t work, may be he can come down the order now. He now doubts his own ability. He cannot way the way he is playing now. That won’t work anyway. He needs to bat in that flow. If he can find that rhythm once again, he can come out of it.

Salman Butt on Youtube channel Cricket Baaz with Waheed Khan: He needs time off and for India’s own betterment because they need him for the big events. He is a match-winner in his own rights. So probably he is too cooked at the moment.

Ravi Shastri to Star Sports: I am going straight to the main guy here. Virat Kohli is overcooked. If anyone needs a break, it’s him. Whether it’s 2 months or a month-and-a-half, whether it’s after England or before England. He needs a break because he has got 6-7 years of cricket left in him and you don’t want to lose that with a fried brain.

Matthew Hayden counters Ravi Shastri’s suggestion of giving Kohli a break on Star Sports: Does he (Ravi Shastri) say the same about Rohit Sharma? I mean these guys are playing cricket all the time, of course these tournaments, they come around so quickly, you get yourself into a mental space and Kohli has been brilliant at it for so many years, so animated, so passionate. To come off that though just for a moment and you are under pressure. It takes so much courage as well, no player ever believes that they can go to the selector and go, ‘sorry, I need to be out’ because you wanna play, you wanna be that person to take control of the innings. It is so frustrating when you are getting into a little rut, you cannot find ways out. Sometimes it can be an explosive cover drive, a great pull shot or in Virat Kohli’s case, just a fantastic one or two with hard and positive body language like David Warner.

Shoaib Akhtar to Sportskeeda: It’s a performance based IPL franchise model. No one will be spared, not even Virat Kohli. Even he can be dropped if he does not perform. Some of the things I can’t even say now. Not one but there are 10,000 things going on in his head. He is a good person, a good player and great cricketer, but I want him to just focus, on one thing at a time. Consider yourself as a ordinary player, pick up your bat and just play. People have already started pointing fingers at Virat Kohli and it’s dangerous,” he said.