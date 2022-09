'Even In Worst Playing Like Og'- Cricket Fans Break Internet As Virat Kolhi Hits 100 vs AFG

Dubai: Virat Kohli ended the long wait as he scored a remarkable century against Afghanistan in the third Super 4 match at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. He scored 122 not out off 61 balls to take India to 212 runs in 20 Overs and the Indian fans went crazy on Twitter as they praised their cricketing hero.

The former India captain has scored an international century after 1020 days and stayed not out till the end of the innings. He is also only the third Indian batter to score a century in all three formats for India.

“Greatness is this even in worst playing like og . King @imVkohli

#ViratKohli #KingKohli #ViratKohli? #71st,” tweeted a fan.

See more reactions:

VIRAT KOHLI HAS BROKEN THE INTERNET! 7 1 Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) September 8, 2022

Why bhagwan why @imVkohli bhai ki century bhi aai to kab jab hum #AsiaCup2022 se bahar ho gaye ? But koi na well played Champ ? King Virat Kohli ? #INDvsAFG #ViratKohli H I T E S H ? (@Real_hitesh28) September 8, 2022

And it’s a 100. The resident nine year old is screaming in my ear! #AsiaCup2022 #ViratKohli takes a bow! Shweta Punj (@shwwetapunj) September 8, 2022

Virat Kohli has 3 fifties from just 5 innings in Asia Cup 2022. What a return by King Kohli! Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 8, 2022

Virat Kohli completed 100 sixes in T20I. Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 8, 2022