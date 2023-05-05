Virat Once Said "Mai Ek Din Heroine Se Shadi Krunga" Reveals Childhood Friend's Mother - WATCH
Virat Kohli's childhood coach and his friend's mother opened up about RCB's star childhood memories.
New Delhi: The IPL 2023 game between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday night will provide as something of a "homecoming" for former skipper Virat Kohli. The match will be held at Kohli's home stadium, the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which also houses a "Virat Kohli Pavilion."
Virat Kohli along with wife Anushka Sharma have already arrived in the Capital ahead of this eagerly anticipated match. On Wednesday, they even paid a visit to the French Embassy. After chatting with Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma, childhood friend Shalaj Sondhi, and his mother Neha Sondhi, the RCB social media account posted a "behind-the-scenes" video.
Both Shalaj Sondhi and Virat Kohli attended the Rajkumar Sharma Academy in New Delhi. In the video, Neha Sondhi recalls Kohli telling her earlier that he would one day marry a "heroine."
Here is the video:
"One time there was a match at the Madan Lal Academy and there was a big film or ad poster outside the venue. Virat saw that picture and told me, 'Dekhna main ek din itna bada aadmi banooga aur kisi heroine se shaadi karoonga'," Neha Sondhi said in the video.
Stories from Virat Kohli's childhood in Delhi
We met Virat's first coach Rajkumar Sharma, childhood friend Shalaj & his mother, and they tell us beautiful unheard anecdotes from Virat's early days as a budding cricketer in Delhi, on @HombaleFilms brings to you Bold Diaries. pic.twitter.com/wzbpeoTxfu
Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 5, 2023
Virat Kohli's Childhood Coach opened up about his training days
Rajkumar Sharma, Kohli's former coach, remembered the day the youngster first came to train with him nearly 25 years ago and said, "On May 30, 1998, he came to me with his brother and his father. Within a few days we could see that he was very different from others, very active, very hyper and very naughty guy. He was very determined and dedicated, he wanted to dominate from Day 1. He had tremendous self belief that I can do anything. Shalaj and Virat were very thick friends from my academy".
