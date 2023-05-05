Virat Once Said "Mai Ek Din Heroine Se Shadi Krunga" Reveals Childhood Friend's Mother - WATCH

New Delhi: The IPL 2023 game between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday night will provide as something of a "homecoming" for former skipper Virat Kohli. The match will be held at Kohli's home stadium, the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which also houses a "Virat Kohli Pavilion."

Virat Kohli along with wife Anushka Sharma have already arrived in the Capital ahead of this eagerly anticipated match. On Wednesday, they even paid a visit to the French Embassy. After chatting with Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma, childhood friend Shalaj Sondhi, and his mother Neha Sondhi, the RCB social media account posted a "behind-the-scenes" video.

Both Shalaj Sondhi and Virat Kohli attended the Rajkumar Sharma Academy in New Delhi. In the video, Neha Sondhi recalls Kohli telling her earlier that he would one day marry a "heroine."

Here is the video:

"One time there was a match at the Madan Lal Academy and there was a big film or ad poster outside the venue. Virat saw that picture and told me, 'Dekhna main ek din itna bada aadmi banooga aur kisi heroine se shaadi karoonga'," Neha Sondhi said in the video.