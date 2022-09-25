<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Deepti Sharma has been the talk of the cricketing world after the Mankading Incident during the third and final game of the ODI series between India and England. She got England's Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end during her delivery stride in the match at Lord's on Saturday and received a lot of criticism from a certain section of cricketers and fans. However, some cricketers like Virender Sehwag and Alex Hales also came in the support of the player. <p></p> <p></p>Freya Davies and Charlie Dean put on 35 runs for the final wicket, helping England from 118/9 to within sniffing distance of India's target of 169 before Deepti ran the England batter out before delivering the ball at the non-striker's end to seal India's win. <p></p> <p></p>While the dismissal garnered attention from all quarters, according to the updated ICC Playing Conditions, "running out of the non-striker" has been moved from the "Unfair Play" section to the "Run out" section. After the incident, many called it against the spirit of the game but a lot of people also supported Deepti Sharma's actions. 

"Funny to see so many English guys being poor losers. #Runout, " tweeted Virender Sehwag. 

Meanwhile, England batter Alex Hales wrote, "It shouldn't be difficult for the non striker to stay in their crease til the ball has left the hand." 

See more reactions: Period.

Well done, Deepti Sharma. You did the right thing. And don't let anyone tell you otherwise. 

And well done, Team India ?? The sweet taste of a clean sweep on English soil. Brilliant. ??

It would be questioned for a long time but it's in the law of the games. You can be run out by #mankading. 

Bear in mind it's in the laws of the game. #ENGvsIND

In fact that's a great idea. How about awarding that wicket to the bowler for " presence of mind" under immense pressure and of course knowing the social stigma that he/she would have to deal with post doing it. How about a bravery award to go with it too @ICC ?