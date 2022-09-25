New Delhi: Deepti Sharma has been the talk of the cricketing world after the Mankading Incident during the third and final game of the ODI series between India and England. She got England’s Charlie Dean at the non-striker’s end during her delivery stride in the match at Lord’s on Saturday and received a lot of criticism from a certain section of cricketers and fans. However, some cricketers like Virender Sehwag and Alex Hales also came in the support of the player.

Freya Davies and Charlie Dean put on 35 runs for the final wicket, helping England from 118/9 to within sniffing distance of India’s target of 169 before Deepti ran the England batter out before delivering the ball at the non-striker’s end to seal India’s win.

While the dismissal garnered attention from all quarters, according to the updated ICC Playing Conditions, “running out of the non-striker” has been moved from the “Unfair Play” section to the “Run out” section. After the incident, many called it against the spirit of the game but a lot of people also supported Deepti Sharma’s actions.

Funny to see so many English guys being poor losers. #Runout . pic.twitter.com/OJOibK6iBZ Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2022

“Funny to see so many English guys being poor losers. #Runout, ” tweeted Virender Sehwag.

It shouldn’t be difficult for the non striker to stay in their crease til the ball has left the hand Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) September 24, 2022

Meanwhile, England batter Alex Hales wrote, “It shouldn’t be difficult for the non striker to stay in their crease til the ball has left the hand.”

See more reactions:

Still can’t fathom what Dipti Sharma did wrong if it is within the rules of Cricket and why batters have all the advantages in the game? #DiptiSharma #mankading #Cricket #sports #IndiavsEngland #INDvsENG Gaurav singh (@gaurav_exist) September 25, 2022

Anyone who has appealed and chosen not to take the DRS (when available) has no moral authority to talk about the mythical ethics of running the batter out at the non-striker’s end. Period. Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 24, 2022

Well done, Deepti Sharma. You did the right thing. And don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. And well done, Team India ?? The sweet taste of a clean sweep on English soil. Brilliant. ?? Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 24, 2022

It would be questioned for a long time but it’s in the law of the games. You can be run out by #mankading. Bear in mind it’s in the laws of the game. #ENGvsIND Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) September 24, 2022