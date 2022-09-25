‘English Guys Being Poor Losers’- Virender Sehwag, Alex Hales Come in Support of Deepti Sharma After Mankading Incident
Freya Davies and Charlie Dean put on 35 runs for the final wicket, helping England from 118/9 to within sniffing distance of India’s target of 169 before Deepti ran the England batter out before delivering the ball at the non-striker’s end to seal India’s win. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Deepti Sharma has been the talk of the cricketing world after the Mankading Incident during the third and final game of the ODI series between India and England. She got England’s Charlie Dean at the non-striker’s end during her delivery stride in the match at Lord’s on Saturday and received a lot of criticism from a certain section of cricketers and fans. However, some cricketers like Virender Sehwag and Alex Hales also came in the support of the player.

While the dismissal garnered attention from all quarters, according to the updated ICC Playing Conditions, “running out of the non-striker” has been moved from the “Unfair Play” section to the “Run out” section. After the incident, many called it against the spirit of the game but a lot of people also supported Deepti Sharma’s actions.

“Funny to see so many English guys being poor losers. #Runout, ” tweeted Virender Sehwag.

Meanwhile, England batter Alex Hales wrote, “It shouldn’t be difficult for the non striker to stay in their crease til the ball has left the hand.”

See more reactions: