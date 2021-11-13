Dubai: Hasan Ali has been subject to heavy backlash on social media following his dropped catch of Matthew Wade during Pakistan’s T20 World Cup semi-final versus Australia. Following the catch drop, Wade smoked three sixes to guide Australia to the final of the T20 WC. Ex-India opener Virender Sehwag has finally reacted to Ali being targeted by fans.

Sehwag reckoned the anger of the fans was justified but feels that they should still support Pakistan the way they did when they were winning. “Anyone who loses usually reacts in such a manner. So entire Pakistan would be blaming Hasan Ali for their loss. After he dropped the catch, Wade hit three sixes in three balls and finished the match. I think their anger is justified but it’s the same Pakistan team they supported and so when they lose they should still be supported,” Sehwag said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

Pakistan has been outstanding during their T20 World Cup campaign till the semis. The Babar Azam-led side did not lose a single match. They also beat India for the first time in a World Cup match.

Now, New Zealand would take on Australia in the final. The two sides have a history and hence that would spice up the occasion. NZ would be eyeing their first WC title. They came close in 2019 but missed out narrowly against England. Australia would bank on David Warner as he has been in ominous form. The summit clash takes place in Dubai on November 14.