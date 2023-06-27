Advertisement

Virender Sehwag Reveals Dhoni's Superstition During 2011 World Cup

Former India star Virender Sehwag revealed MS Dhoni's superstition to eat khichri during the 2011 World Cup.

Updated: June 27, 2023 5:22 PM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag opened up about MS Dhoni's superstition during the 2011 ODI World Cup, which was played in India. It was India's second ODI World Cup win after Kapil Dev's 1983 triumph. Sehwag revealed that the former India captain ate 'Khichdi' all throughout the ODI World Cup 2011.

"Everyone was having some or the other superstition, and everyone was following theirs. MS Dhoni had a superstition of having 'khichdi' all through the World Cup," said Sehwag.

"He used to say that even if I'm not scoring runs but this superstition is working, and we're winning matches" former India opener added.

Meanwhile, India have announced the venue and schedule for ODI World Cup 2023, with the first match being played between England and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Eight teams have qualified for the 46-day event through the Cricket World Cup Super League, while the final two spots will be taken by the finalists of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier taking place in Zimbabwe. India will play their first match against Australia on October 8 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Men in blue will go up against New Zealand to try and avenge their 2019 semi-final defeat on October 22 at the picturesque Dharamsala venue and Australia face their arch-rivals England on November 4 in Ahmedabad. The defending champions had thrashed the Aussies to storm into the final four years ago.

Here is India's schedule of upcoming ODI World Cup 2023.

India vs Australia, Oct. 8, Chennai

India vs Afghanistan, Oct. 11, Delhi

India vs Pakistan, Oct. 15, Ahmedabad

India vs Bangladesh, Oct. 19, Pune

India vs New Zealand, Oct. 22, Dharamsala

India vs England, Oct. 29, Lucknow

India vs Qualifier, Nov. 2, Mumbai

India vs South Africa, Nov. 5, Kolkata

India vs Qualifier, Nov. 11, Bengaluru

