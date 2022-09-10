Kolktata: The Legends League Cricket will kickstart with a benefit match involving Indian Maharajas and World Giants at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on September 16. The Indian Maharajas will be led by India’s most successful opening batter, Virender Sehwag, while the World Giants will be led by South African cricketing great and revered allrounder, Jacques Kallis.

Meanwhile, the countdown for the Legends League Cricket has started as the Cricketing greats from 10 nations are set to descend on Kolkata with the league.

With the urge to watch the Legends in action again, there has been a demand for the tickets as fans are gearing up to watch their heroes dominate the 22 yards once again.

Tickets for all matches are currently available on Bookmyshow.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, of Legends League Cricket, said, “There has been huge demand from fans and we have already started feeling the excitement too. The numbers on BookmyShow are fast picking up across all cities as well as inquiries for hospitality packages have been very very encouraging. We hope to give fans a world-class experience at every touch point whether on the field or digitally and that is the reason why we have handpicked our stakeholders too.”

Delhi will be hosting three league stage matches, starting with India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings on September 22 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium followed by Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings and a marquee clash between the Giants and India Capitals at 4 PM, wherein both the Delhi Boys, Sehwag, and Gambhir will play against each other.

TEAM DETAILS:

Gujarat Giants

Owner: Adani Sportsline

Squad: Virender Sehwag (captain), Parthiv Patel, Chris Gayle, Elton Chigumbura, Chris Tremlett, Richard Levi, Graeme Swann, Joginder Sharma, Ashok Dinda, Daniel Vettori, Kevin O’Brien, Stuart Binny, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lendl Simmons, Manvinder Bisla and Ajantha Mendis.

India Capitals

Owner: GMR Sports

Squad: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Ravi Bopara, Farveez Maharoof, Mitchell Johnson, Jacques Kallis, Pankaj Singh, Ross Taylor, Prosper Utseya, John Mooney, Mashrafe Mortaza, Hamilton Masakadza, Rajat Bhatia, Liam Plunkett, Asghar Afghan, Dinesh Ramdin and Pravin Tambe.

Manipal Tigers

Owner: Manipal Education and Medical Group

Squad: Harbhajan Singh (captain), Brett Lee, Andrew Flintoff, VRV Singh, Parvinder Awana, Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Lance Klusener, Ryan Sidebottom, Mohammad Kaif, Phil Mustard, Corey Anderson, Imran Tahir, Daren Sammy and Muttiah Muralitharan.

Bhilwara Kings

Owner: Bhilwara Group

Squad: Irfan Pathan (captain), Yusuf Pathan, Sudeep Tyagi, Tino Best, Owais Shah, Tim Bresnan, Shane Watson, S Sreesanth, Nick Compton, Matt Prior, Samit Patel, Fidel Edwards, William Porterfield, Naman Ojha and Monty Panesar.