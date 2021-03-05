Virender Sehwag was at his very best as he took to Twitter on Friday and reacted after Rishabh Pant smashed a breathtaking century against England in the ongoing final Test at Motera. Sehwag – who in his prime – had the habit of reaching milestones with a sixer – lauded Pant – after he did the same to bring up his first century on home soil. Sehwag pointed out the audacious reverse-sweep Pant played of James Anderson – who was bowling with the new ball.

Sehwag tweeted: “Me Watching Rishabh Pant reverse sweep Anderson for a boundary and then bring up his century with a SIX.”

Me Watching Rishabh Pant reverse sweep Anderson for a boundary and then bring up his century with a SIX. That’s my Boy! #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/yunVL1GRTQ Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 5, 2021

Pant scored 101 off 118 balls and his innings comprised of 13 fours and two sixes.

The attacking wicket-keeper batsman put India on top on the second day of the fourth Test against England with his third century in Test cricket. Having started cautiously, Pant took the English bowlers to the cleaners in the final session to take the game away from the visitors and put the hosts in the driver’s seat.

At stumps, India’s score read 294/7 with Washington Sundar (60) and Axar Patel (11) at the crease — leading the visitors by 89 runs in the first innings. India scored 141 runs in 32 overs in the final session of the second day.

Brief Scores: England 205; India 294/7 (Rishabh Pant 101, Washington Sundar 60*; James Anderson 3-40)

India would now look to extend its lead and put pressure on the tourists with the ball. For England, they would need to knock off the remaining three inside the first 30 minutes. India has a set Washington Sundar in the middle who would look to get his maiden Test century.