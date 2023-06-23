Advertisement

Virender Sehwag Clears Air Over Rumors Of Being Approached For Chief Selector's Post

Legendary Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag finally breaks silence on being approached by BCCI for chief selector's post.

New Delhi: There were a lot of speculations about legendary Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag taking over the North Zone post of the chief selector committee.

Months after former national selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma resigned from his post, the BCCI started accepting applications for the vacant spot. Many assumed that Sehwag could be an ideal candidate, based on several reports and rumours. But after his exit, Shiva Sunder Das took over the job, comprising S Sharath (south), Subroto Banerjee (central), and Salil Ankola (west).

On Thursday, BCCI invited applications for the North Zone post. To apply for the post, an individual needs to play either seven Tests or 10 ODIs or at least 30 first-class matches with five years of retirement from active cricket.

Sehwag was again in the news as he was speculated to take up the post, but he finally broke the silence and denied all the rumours. He clearly stated that he was not approached for any chief selector's post by The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Chetan Sharma Open To Reapply

Chetan's committee was sacked after the T20 World Cup debacle but he reapplied, and was reappointed, when the new panel took over in December last year.

However, the sting operation made his position untenable and he was asked to resign after most members of the Indian team didn't want to sit across the table with him.

"Technically, Chetan can apply if he wants to as he had resigned. Obviously, whether he would apply or not is a big question but rules can't stop him from applying once again," a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

