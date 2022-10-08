New Delhi: Vivian Richards was the one player who changed the dynamics of cricket. Way ahead of his time, Richard was nothing less than a nightmare for even the best bowlers. Vivian has been a great admirer of Indian cricketers and has always been full of praise for the Men in Blue as a team. Recently, in an exclusive interview with journalist Vimal Kumar, Vivian Richards opened up on various aspects of Indian cricket.

Citing the example of Sachin, who was under pressure to retire in 2007 after a poor performance, Vimal Kumar asked Richards about his take on Virat Kohli and the calls for his retirement.

“To be fair, I know these are two individuals who have served the cricketing world well they are magnificent players. I do not want to get into how they are playing. I admire them like I admire Sunil Gavaskar, whom I have played against. I am a fan of great batsmanship, and India has produced some great batsmen over the years,” said Richards.

Vivian Richards was also asked about his opinion on Rohit Sharma to which the West Indian said that he admires Rohit Sharma a lot. “I have always liked Rohit, especially when Virat was the captain before he turned over the captaincy to Rohit,” said Vivian Richards.

When asked if there is any current Indian bowler Richards would have liked to face during his playing days, Richards said that he doesn’t think that way as India has produced many quality fast bowlers over the years. Richards also heaped praise on the Indian team and said that the current set-up looks really strong.

“Not really, because you have produced wonderful fast bowlers over the years and they have done magnificently well. Earlier, people thought Indian bowling was built around spinners only, but over the years your team has done really well. You have got some good quality all-rounders and the Indian team looks very good,” concluded Richards.